Apply now for next year’s primary school places

West Sussex families can now apply for a school place for children due to start primary or infant school or transfer to a junior school in September 2018.

Applications opened today (Monday, October 2) and close on Monday, January 15 2018.

If your child was born between September 1, 2013 and August 31, 2014, they will be eligible to start school in the school year beginning September 2018.

If your child was born between September 1, 2010 and August 31, 2011 and attends an infant school, they must transfer to a junior school in the school year beginning September 2018.

Parents can get more information about the applications process by going to www.westsussex.gov.uk/admissions

The quickest and easiest way to apply is online. The process is quick and simple and you will receive an automatic email acknowledgement so you’ll know your application has been received.

If you are unable to apply online you can request a form by phoning 03330 142903.

The form should then be returned to your local West Sussex school or posted to the admissions team by recorded delivery so that it arrives before the application deadline. It is recommended you keep a copy of this form.

Some tips to remember when applying are:

• You can apply for up to three different schools. You must rank the schools in order of preference. The first school should be the one you would most like your child to go to.

• You are advised to use all three preferences and enter your catchment school as one of your preferences (you can find out which catchment area you are in at www.westsussex.gov.uk/admissions). If you want your child to be considered for a place at their catchment school you must include this as one of your three preferences.

• If you apply after the deadline (January 15, 2018) you are far less likely to get a place at one of your preferred schools.

Richard Burrett, cabinet member for education and skills, said: “We urge you to make sure you get your application form in for your child as soon as possible. We will try to meet parental preferences wherever possible.

“To help us to do this it is very important that applications are submitted on time and filled in correctly. If you have any questions then please contact the admissions team.”

West Sussex County Council admissions officers are available to help parents through the admissions process. Parents can telephone 033 301 42903 or email admissions.north@westsussex.gov.uk or admissions.south@westsussex.gov.uk.