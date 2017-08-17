A Levels: Lancing college celebrates ‘exceptional results’

Lancing College students have celebrated ‘exceptional results’ in their A Levels this year, with 75.4 per cent of all grades achieved as A* to B.

Half of all grades achieved by students were A* or A.

Five students will go on to study at Oxford or Cambridge University.

Head master Dominic Oliver said “I am delighted at the results this year.

“Pupils across the country have been the first to experience the new A Level reforms and we are extremely proud of the way in which our pupils have risen to the challenge.

“We have seen exceptional results from pupils who have been at Lancing since the age of 13, as well as those who joined us just for the Sixth Form.

“Our excellent exam results are a wonderful by-product of the profound and long-lasting scholarly rigour that is the foundation of all that we do.”

Nearly 10 per cent of students will be going to study Medicine or Biomedical Sciences at University.

Other popular university subjects include Economics, Statistics and Mathematics, English, Law and various Engineering courses.

Student Maudie Cooper from Horsham is going to Oxford to read English, having achieved A* grades in English Literature and History, along with an A grade in Latin.

Sophie Hanna, also from Horsham, is going to Exeter to read Industrial Economics, having gained an A* in Economics and A grades in Mathematics and History.

Henry Steele from Hove is going to Oxford University to study maths, having attained A* grades in Mathematics, Further Mathematics and Additional Further Mathematics, as well as an A grade in Physics.

Elise Kearsey from Petworth is going to study Neuroscience at Edinburgh, having achieved an A grade in Religious Studies and B grades in Biology and Chemistry.

Elise was Head Girl and also actively involved in music, sport and drama whilst at Lancing.