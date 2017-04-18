Easter fun at Kingsland House

Residents at Kingsland House nursing care home in Shoreham had a wonderful Easter time.

Easter bonnets were paraded on the way to the special Easter Sunday worship and worn during the service.

Residents at Kingsland House had fun and laughter making Easter bonnets

Volunteer befriender the Rev Tash Emin blessed the lovely, bright array of Easter treats that were gifted to every resident during and after the service.

Eileen Garbutt, activities co-ordinator, said: “We had fun and laughter building up to the big day making our Easter bonnets and we all enjoyed a succulent Sunday roast lamb with all the trimmings, too.”

The next big party at the Barchester Healthcare home is on Sunday, when residents and staff will celebrate St George’s Day.

Kingsland House would like to welcome everyone in the community to visit and enjoy the entertainment from 2.30pm.

