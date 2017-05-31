Donkey Derby returns with larger classic cars display

It is full steam ahead for anyone associated with Adur East Lions Club in the next couple of days, culminating in the Donkey Derby and Classic Vehicle Rally on Sunday.

There are activities and excitement to interest all age ranges, including funfair, beer tent, classic cars, donkey rides, donkey races, tote, stalls, tea tent, cakes, static engines, children’s rides, birds of prey, freestyle karate, Shoreham Allstars, Sussex Tornados, Sompting Village Morris, splat the rat, hook a duck and facepainting.

Lion Susan Saunders said: “Those who have lived in Shoreham for many years will remember this event as the Adur Vintage Transport Rally and there are more classic vehicles booked in this year than for many years.

“Donkeys were introduced some years ago to appeal to a wider range of the community, as this is seen by the Lions as a community event.”

Jockeys are needed to ride in the races and places are open to young people aged ten to 15, weighing under eight stone, with their own riding hat.

Stalls are available at £25 but registered charities pay half, £12.50.

Help will be needed on the day from 11.30am until 6pm, even if it is just an hour or two to help set up the arena and the gazebos, staff the stalls, lead the donkeys or clear up at the end.

Contact the Lions on 08458337356 or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/adureastlionsclub