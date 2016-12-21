Don’t miss the last post this Christmas

Royal Mail is reminding customers to post special delivery mail by tomorrow (Thursday, December 22) – the recommended last posting date.

However, customers can still post Special Delivery Saturday Guaranteed items by December 23.

Special delivery is for important documents or items of value.

The last posting date for First Class mail is today (December 21).

Each year Royal Mail invests in additional resources for its Christmas operation to handle the festive mail bag.

This has included recruiting 19,000 seasonal workers and opening nine temporary parcel sort centres.

Customers should ensure they use the postcode when sending their cards and parcels, write clearly and use a return address.

Further information is available at www.royalmail.com/greetings