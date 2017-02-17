Dogs wanted to star in Worthing show

Is your dog cut out for the showbiz life?

A Worthing drama company is looking for two dogs to star in its production of the musical Annie.

Worthing Musical Comedy Society is putting on a production of the hit stageshow in April and needs two dogs to play the role of Sandy the stray.

Andrew Taylor, a member of the society, is keen to talk to dog owners interested in giving their dog ‘15 minutes of fame’.

“The dog really is befriended by Annie and then is adopted all through the story,” he said.

Payment is offered in the form of dog treats and free tickets for the owner.

The group are looking for medium to large dogs that look ‘a bit bedgraggled’, Mr Taylor says, as the character is a stray dog.

The plan is to have the two star dogs alternate performances.

Interested owners can contact Mr Taylor on 01903 504090.

