Dogs gets their paws on a new playground

Tails were wagging at the Dogs Trust Shoreham when the rehoming centre unveiled a new play area for the fun-loving hounds in their care to enjoy.

Designed to appeal to the dogs’ senses and keep them on their paws, this new addition to the rehoming centre will provide a number of fun activities to help keep the four-legged residents stimulated until they find new homes.

The finished playground features a variety of elements for the dogs to enjoy including a brightly coloured bone-shaped area complete with fountains to splash around in, plus a sand pit, gravel beach and astro turf. The four-legged residents will also have their pick of a doggy play frame to climb and large tubes to dart in and out of as they stretch their legs during daily playtime.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “After months of planning, we are delighted that the doggy playground is now ready for our residents to get their paws on. It is important to give our dogs the very best care during their stay with us and keeping them mentally and physically stimulated is an essential part of this.

“The activities in our new playground will help the dogs with their training and most importantly, help them have as much fun as possible! There really is no end to the enjoyment they can have and we hope this additional space at the rehoming centre will help our dogs to play to their heart’s content whilst they wait to find new homes.”

