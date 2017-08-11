Dog of the week – Zach

Bright border collie Zach is always eager to learn new things and enjoys working out tasty treat puzzles.

Fun and enthusiastic, Zach has the ability to excel in ongoing training.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “Loyal and affectionate once he knows you, Zach is seeking an extra special someone who will allow him the time he needs to develop in confidence.

“Zach is a lover of the great outdoors and his ideal home would be situated in a quiet, rural area with a garden of his own. He dreams of a relaxed lifestyle in an adult-only household with minimal visitors.

“Zach would also like to be the only pet at home, although he enjoys the occasional catch up with other easy-going canine chums when out walking.”

Call the Brighton Road centre on 01273 452576 for full details.