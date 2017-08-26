Dog of the week – Sizzles

Fun and active owners who are enthusiastic about training are needed for Sizzles.

The eight-year-old crossbreed has built special bonds at Dogs Trust Shoreham and loves to run around playing fetch.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “Those who are lucky enough to spend time with Sizzles are bound to fall in love.

“Playful in his nature, Sizzles adores his toys and dreams of finding a special someone who could run about with him in the garden.

“This clever crossbreed is always keen to learn and he is making great progress with his training at the rehoming centre.”

Calm and predictable environments allow Sizzles to feel at ease, so the ideal home would be away from the hustle and bustle of busy streets, with access to quiet walking areas.

Sizzles is seeking to be the only pet in an adult-only home, without lots of visitors.

Call the Brighton Road centre on 01273 452576 for full details.