Dog of the week – Misty

Gentle and well-mannered Misty is an affectionate cocker spaniel that likes to greet everyone with a waggy tail.

Despite being 12 years old, which is equivalent to 84 in human years, this sprightly dog does not let age get in the way.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “She’s still very much active in her nature with a love for outdoor adventures.

“When she’s not out sniffing around and exploring, Misty can be found bouncing around in the garden, chasing after her toys.”

Misty is looking to be the only pet in a peaceful home with no children aged under 16.

Call the Brighton Road centre on 01273 452576 for more information.