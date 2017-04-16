Dog of the week – Mikey Boy

Mikey Boy was taken in by Dogs Trust Shoreham due to a change in the owner’s circumstances.

The Staffordshire bull terrier has an affectionate nature and loves to cuddle up on the sofa.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “Mikey Boy is an endearing character with a heart of gold. He just loves the company of humans and really enjoys a tummy tickle.

“Despite his age, this 13-year-old chap still has plenty of love and life in him. Mikey Boy is hoping to spend his days somewhere calm, where he can snooze the day away.”

Mikey Boy would be best suited in a home where teens are aged 16 years plus and visitors are of the same age.

Tracey added: “He is a friendly boy when meeting other dogs and therefore could potentially live with one, however he is not able to live with cats or other small furries.”

Call the Brighton Road rehoming centre on 0300 303 0292 to arrange a visit as Mikey Boy is currently in foster care.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.shorehamherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at Shoreham Herald Facebook

3 Follow us on Twitter @Shoreham_Herald

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Shoreham Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.