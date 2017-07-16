Dog of the week – Mac

Three-year-old greyhound Mac is a gentle giant with a laid-back disposition.

A fan of the quieter side of life, the retired racer likes to spend his time chilling out and relaxing with canine chums.

Mac has spent his life living with four-legged friends, which boost his confidence, so it would be best to have another dog in the new home.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “He is unsure of small furries and is scared of cats.

“Mac would be best suited to a quiet and relaxed home environment with children aged nine years plus. A home with close access to open, grassy fields is what Mac dreams of.

“This loveable greyhound will make a sweet and loyal companion and he cannot wait to settle down and reap some home comforts.”

Call the Brighton Road rehoming centre on 01273 452576 for full details.