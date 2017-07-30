Dog of the week – Foxy

Foxy is an intelligent German shepherd cross with a great eagerness to learn new things.

The two-year-old loves a challenge and needs an owner who will enjoy fun training sessions.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager for Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “An inquisitive boy, Foxy would love to be taken on lots of long walks to investigate new sights and smells.

“Ideally, his new home will have access to quiet walking areas so that he can fully relax and enjoy his surroundings.

“Active in nature, Foxy would love a garden space big enough to bounce around in. He much prefers the company of his human pals so would like to be the only pet in the household. He is able to live with teenagers aged 16 years plus.”

Call the Brighton Road rehoming centre on 01273 452576 for full details.