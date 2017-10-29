Dog of the week – Daisy

Beagle Daisy is happiest in the company of other dogs but is loving with humans once a bond is formed.

Staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham have found the five-year-old’s sweet and loving character soon shines through once trust is built.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “Daisy is an endearing girl who is learning to build up her confidence.

“Eager to experience what life has to offer, Daisy deserves a second chance at happiness.

“A quiet and peaceful lifestyle where she can spend her days pottering in the garden and enjoying relaxing walks would be perfect for her.”

Daisy often looks to canine chums for support so would prefer there to be another dog in the home. Any children should be over the age of 16.

Contact Dogs Trust Shoreham on 01273 452576 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more information.