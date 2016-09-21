Diverse art gallery opens to public

A new contemporary art gallery has opened its doors to the public.

The Skyway Gallery, situated at the newly developed Shoreham Centre, in Pond Road, Shoreham, is running its first exhibition until October 15.

The gallery’s launch event, on Friday, attracted more than 240 guests – including Adur district and Lancing parish councillor Ann Bridges, who cut the opening ribbon.

The exhibition features four launch artists – Shirley Trevena RI, one of Britain’s most innovative watercolour artists, Marilyn Stafford, one of the pioneering female photographers of the 1950’s, Eve Shepherd and Katie Sollohub, a Sussex-based artist, who documents the places she lives and works in.

The gallery has been set up by Shoreham residents and friends, Angela Edwards, Jackie Remfry and Danny McBride, who met at adurArtcollective, a not-for-profit community group, and each have had a passion to see a large, modern space opened to exhibit art from a diverse background of artists from across the county.

Mr McBride, 52, of Ravens Road, Shoreham, said: “Our aim is to stimulate creativity, diversity and activity in the visual arts, as well as strengthen the well-being of the wider community.

“We feel very privileged to launch the gallery with such an outstanding selection of artists.”

The team has had support getting the initiative started from The Old Shoreham Tollbridge Community Trust and Adur District Council.

More exhibitions are planned and the gallery is set to collaborate with more artists in 2017.

