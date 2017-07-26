Dimplex dehumidifiers recalled due to fire risk

A safety issue has been identified with a batch of Dimplex portable 10L dehumidifiers.

The company has found that a component on the printed circuit board may overheat, resulting in the product catching fire.

Affected products can be identified by the serial number, which is located on the product rating plate. This is accessible by removing the water tank.

Models identified as being at risk include: DXDH10N, DXDH16N, FTE10, FTE16, FTE20, with serial numbers starting with 501 through to 522.

The date of manufacture of affected units is between January and June 2015

Also on the list of recalled dehumidifiers are models DXDH10N, DH212, with serial numbers starting with 0, 1 or 2, manufactured prior to August 2012

The Irish-based consumer electrical goods firm, known for its heaters and other home appliances, has advised anyone with an affected product to stop using it IMMEDIATELY, by switching it off at the mains socket and unplugging the dehumidifier from the socket.

Affected customers are urged to call the company’s helpline as soon as possible - on 0800 028 53 86 (Monday-Thursday 8.30am-5pm, Friday 8.30am-3pm) so that they can arrange a replacement product.