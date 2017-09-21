Diamond duo celebrate 60th anniversary

A couple are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary today.

Richard and Deirdre Duplock have lived in Shoreham for 48 years, and have worked with many charities and St Peter’s church.

They were married September 21, 1957, at St Josephs Church in Elm Grove, Brighton.

Richard was superintendent of Shoreham police station until his retirement in 1988.

Deidre worked for Alliance and Leicester in Brighton, and when they moved to Shoreham in 1969, Deirde opened a clothing boutique called Lollipop.

Richard even made installed his own solar panel, and their house was the first one in the entire area, back in the 1970s.

During their retirement they have had many adventures. Richard a keen sailer had a yacht and they have traveled through the French canals. They also used to take their 12 grandchildren camping in the New Forest to places they had visited with their own children.

Their five children, 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren would like to congratulate them on 60 wonderful years together, wishing them all the happiness for another 60 years.

The Duplock’s daughter Sarah Fry said: “They are both extremely dedicated to the town and visit the sick in hospital and offer a helping hand to local schools whenever they can. Both of them are very well known for their helpful attitude throughout the town. They are truly an inspiration to everyone they meet.”

The Duplocks help the local community through their church, visiting the sick and helping the elderly with shopping trips. They also worked with St Vincent de Paul, which they have been associated with for 40 years, helping many people suffering from poverty in their local area. Victim support is another charity that they have worked with. In 1992 Richard won an award for his work with victim support.

