Detached two bed bungalow

This spacious two double bedroom detached bungalow is situated in an extremely sought-after north Shoreham location.

The property, in Norman Crescent, is conveniently situated within a minute or two of Shoreham mainline railway station and the town centre with its comprehensive shopping facilities, health centre and library.

The Adur Ferry Bridge, at the end of East Street, leads over the river to Shoreham Beach, and there are pleasant walks and rides nearby over the South Downs or up the Adur Valley.

Accommodation comprises a spacious entrance hall, spacious dual-aspect lounge, dual-aspect kitchen/breakfast room, inner hallway, two bedrooms, shower room and a separate WC.

Outside, there is a large paved area to the front and the rear garden has lawned and paved areas with a brick-built workshop.

The property has scope for improvement and extension, subject to the necessary consents, and is offered with vacant possession.

Price £450,000.

For more information contact Jacobs Steel, 31 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WA. Telephone 01273 441341 or email: shoreham@jacobs-steel.co.uk