Detached four bedroom house close to seafront

This four bedroom detached house is situated in the very popular South Beaumont area of Littlehampton.

The property, in West Head, is close to the seafront and Mewsbrook Park.

Accommodation comprises an entrance hall, ground floor cloakroom, spacious through lounge/dining room, modern refitted kitchen with built-in electric double oven and electric hob, built-in fridge/freezer and space and plumbing for dishwasher; double-glazed conservatory, four bedrooms and a modern refitted bathroom/WC.

Outside there is a private drive providing off-road parking to the front and accesses the former garage which has been divided to now provide a useful store room and utility room with power, light, work tops, sink and space for several appliances.

The rear garden is a particular feature and measures 100ft by 35ft with a shaped patio that extends to the neat lawn with side borders and a timber garden shed.

West Head is off Southway which runs between Fairway and Berry Lane.

Price £399,950 Freehold.

