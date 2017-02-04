This detached four bedroom house is on the very popular Parklands development in Rustington.

The property, in Wilton Drive, was built by award-winning builders Hargreaves and is a sought-after Amberley design.

This particular design is very bright and spacious, with accommodation comprising an entrance hall, ground floor cloakroom, modern kitchen/breakfast room with built-in appliances and ample space for a table and chairs, large lounge/dining room, double glazed conservatory, master bedroom with en-suite shower room/WC, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside there is a private drive providing off-road parking and access to the integral garage with up-and-over door, power and light, and door to entrance hall.

There is a also a west-facing rear garden.

A viewing is recommended to be able to fully appreciate the feel and accommodation.

Parklands is situated off the Worthing Road, Rustington, and Wilton Drive runs between Windsor Drive and Hamilton Drive.

Price £405,000 Freehold.

For more information contact Hawke and Metcalfe, on 01903 850450 or email: sales@hawkemetcalfe.co.uk