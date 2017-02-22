Dad’s plea for safer bypass 20 years after son’s death

After losing his son in a car accident on the A27 20 years ago, a father is calling for a new bypass after he says no improvements on the road have been made in that time.

Allan Boseley, 63, and his wife, Pauline, 62, of Ringmer Road, Tarring, went through the horror of losing their son, Darran, 17, when he was in a car accident in Crockhurst Hill with three friends.

Allan Boseley, 63, said a safer bypass is needed. Picture: Kate Shemilt

He was sat in the front seat of the car and was the only person who died in the crash on March 19, 1997.

Although the need for a bypass is not directly linked to his son’s death, Mr Boseley said a safer bypass is required to be able to cope with the ‘traffic chaos’ and proposed new developments – which include a new IKEA at New Monks Farm in Lancing.

He said: “I hear of accidents all the time, it’s horrendous but nothing ever gets done.

“What is it going to be like when IKEA gets built?

“They want to build all these homes and buildings but every day you are in hold ups.

“Both the A27 and A259 is just traffic chaos, there needs to be a safer bypass to be able to cope with all the cars on the roads.

“We are adding buildings but nothing is being done about the roads – there needs to be decent roads so people can get out and about.”

The Tesco delivery driver added that ‘nothing has been right’ since losing Darran.

“My wife has rheumatoid arthritis and cannot work and I suffered a tumour in 2015 – nothing has been right since,” he said.

The couple have been married for 43 years and have a daughter, Stacey, 32 who also lives in Worthing.

Nigel Kerridge, secretary of the A27 Bypass Not Throughpass action group, echoed the need for a bypass and said this could ‘alleviate the traffic problems’ and put a stop to the current hazard on people’s health.

He said: “Allan is absolutely correct, the road will not cope and the increased pollution will kill more people earlier.

“There are huge inconsistencies in government words and actions, and the activities of Highways England. There are no viable solutions to the current road.

“This has been a basic fact for more than 60 years. The only viable solution is to take 40 percent of traffic out.”

