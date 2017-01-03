Cyclist scoops silver and is watched by millions

A Worthing cyclist found herself on the big screen just before Christmas.

Millions tuned in and saw Rowena Price, 38, a member of The South Coast Rollers appear on the StreetVelodrome TV Series which was filmed near Splash Point on Worthing seafront.

The travelling pop-up veledrome is accessible for one day per year

The cycling enthusiast gained a silver result, which was her ‘best result of the season’, a spokeswoman from StreetVelodrome said.

“The StreetVelodrome family has been a pleasure to be part of and 2016 proved to be a great success coaching and competing on the bike for me,” said Rowena.

She added: “When I look back to how few opportunities there were for me as a young girl, I especially hope that throughout the series and the TV coverage I have inspired young girls to give cycling a go and have encouraged women of all ages to get out there too, it is never too late!

“Anything is possible, after all, never in a million years did I predict that I would be competing among a pool of very talented athletes being watched by millions on TV!”

The 38-year-old joined her South Coast Rollers’ team member Jack Ravenscroft, from Birmingham, a national level XC Mountain bike racer and went against the nation.

The travelling pop-up velodrome is accessible to members of the public and professional racers for one day per year in each region.

The TV programme was aired nationwide on the Bike Channel on December 20 and Worthing’s seafront was filled with food stalls, music and crafts for the popular event.

