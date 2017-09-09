Crowds enjoy great food as Farmers Market opens Steyning Food Festival

This year’s Steyning Food and Drink Festival kicked off with a fabulous Farmers Market.

On Saturday, visitors enjoyed a variety of cooking demonstrations, a ‘Ready, Steady, Cook’ session, as well as the Allotment Competition prize giving.

Finding out about events and offers

The market offered lots of fresh, local produce including meat, yoghurt, milk, cakes, vegetables, pies, bread, eggs, oils, vinegars, seafood, olives, wine, beer, plants, flowers, chutney, and cheese.

David Jesse of Calcot Farm Produce, Cate from Mestó Artisan Olive Oil and Mary from Stratta Oils and Vinegars were all in attendance and cooking for the crowds.

The ‘Ready, Steady, Cooker’ was Felicia from Sicilian Kitchen and the volunteer ingredient selector was Laurie.

Saturday saw the Prize Giving for the Annual Steyning and District Food and Drink Festival Allotment Competition.

Having fun at the Farmers Market

Plots had been judged on July 30 to tie in with the growing season.

Derek Crush from Daylands Farm judged the event, ably assisted by Eddie Woodward from Cobblestone Walk.

All were of a very high standard, covering allotments from Rubilees, Canada Gardens and Upper Beeding, which made choosing the winner difficult, but the Best Allotment Champion for 2017 was declared as James and Louise Hunt, Plots 52 and 53a at the Upper Beeding Allotment.

Second prize went to Sarah McCrimmon, who cares for Plot 14 at Canada Gardens, and third prize went to David Wells for his Plot 22 at Upper Beeding.

DM1790025a.jpg Steyning Farmers' Market. Ready, Steady, Cook - Felicia Troia (The Sicilian Kitcen). Photo by Derek Martin SUS-170309-114004008

The champion received a cup plus a voucher from Old Barn Garden Centre, who sponsored all the vouchers for first, second and third places.

Mars bars were given out as consolation prizes for all entrants.

DM1790037a.jpg Steyning Farmers' Market. David Jesse (Calcot Farm). Photo by Derek Martin SUS-170309-114015008