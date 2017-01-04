Worthing home burgled while victim upstairs

A laptop was stolen from a property in Worthing while the victim was upstairs, police have said.

An intruder entered a home in Melville Way at around 9.45am on Friday, December 30, a spokesperson said.

The victim was upstairs in the property when the incident took place and came down when he heard a bang, according to the spokesperson.

He found the television had been smashed and a silver Hewlett Packard laptop had been stolen, the spokesperson confirmed.

It is believed that the burglar entered the property through the front door, said the spokesperson.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 1249 of 30/12.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.