Worthing and Sompting pair jailed for child sex offences

Two people from Worthing and Sompting have been jailed for sex offences against young girls.

Karen Potter, 35, a care assistant, of Harrison Road in Broadwater, Worthing, and Daniel McCaw, 43, unemployed, of Blacksmiths Crescent in Sompting, were sentenced at Brighton Crown Court today, along with Neil Oxlade, 37, a car salesman, of Colwyn Bay, according to police.

The offences were committed against two girls under the age of 16.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Potter was sentenced to ten years, having been convicted of sexual activity with a child and sexual activity in the presence of a child, facilitating prostitution, and sexual activity with a child with McCaw.

“McCaw was sentenced to five years, having been convicted of two offences with Potter of sexual activity with a child. He was found not guilty of rape

“Oxlade was sentenced to six-and-a-half years, having been convicted of sexual activity with a child, sexual activity in the presence of a child, both with Potter, and two offences of obtaining sexual services of a child.

“Potter was found not guilty of three rapes.

“Oxlade was found not guilty of two rapes, of possessing an extreme pornographic image and of possessing indecent images of children.

“The prosecution, authorised by the CPS, followed an investigation by West Sussex safeguarding detectives.”

Detective Inspector Dave Payne said: “This is another example of the way in which vulnerable young people can be targeted by opportunist and unprincipled people, and it also shows our determination to confront child sexual exploitation.”

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “Talking about the abuse they suffered will have been difficult for the two victims but their courage to speak out in court means Potter, Oxlade and McCaw have been brought to justice and are now rightly behind bars.

“Child sexual exploitation is a form of sexual abuse which robs its victims of their innocence.

“It can happen to any child regardless of their age or background, but it can be stopped if we raise public awareness of the signs of exploitation, teach children and young people about healthy relationships, and make sure professionals are appropriately trained in reporting concerns and identifying and prosecuting perpetrators.”

