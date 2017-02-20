Woman found seriously injured on Worthing underpass steps

Police are appealing for information after a 35-year-old woman was found seriously injured in a Worthing street.

The woman was discovered by two members of the public at the bottom of some steps in Chapel Road, close to Worthing Town Hall, just after 1am this morning (Monday, February 20), according to a police spokesperson.

She was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton suffering from a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain, the spokesperson said.

The steps in the underpass remained cordoned off by police this morning.

Anyone who saw the woman, who was wearing a white coat, in the area in the time leading up to the time she was found is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Hemingway

