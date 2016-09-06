View our map of the Worthing linked robberies

Police confirmed last week that they have linked six armed robberies that took place in the Worthing area in the last four weeks of August.

We’ve put together a map of where each of the incidents took place. Click here to view a larger version.

Detective Inspective Alan Pack said: “We are linking all these robberies as they are all within the Worthing area and they have similar suspect descriptions.

“We are keen to talk to anyone who may be able to help or may have seen anything suspicious.”

Members of the public with information can notify Sussex Police quoting Operation Zinger or anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

Image: Google Maps and Google MyMaps

