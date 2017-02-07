VIDEO: Man tells police where dad’s body was

Police have released a recording of a man telling detectives where Lancing dad Mark Manning’s body had been dumped.

The footage shows Stewart Robertson being interviewed by Sussex Police last year, two years after Mr Manning had been reported missing.

Robertson, 51, of St Aubyns Road in Fishersgate, was found guilty of preventing the lawful burial of Mr Manning’s body at Lewes Crown Court yesterday (February 6).

The jury also found Colin Gale, 40, guilty of the manslaughter of Mark Manning on the grounds of loss of control. Click here to read more.

Gale, of Offington Lane in Worthing, had admitted to killing Mr Manning earlier in the trial.

The court heard that Gale had done business with Mr Manning and owed him money.

Colin Gale. Picture: Sussex Police

Mr Manning, a former bomb disposal expert, was last seen alive in April 2014. It was not until last year that remains identified as Mr Manning were found near Hampshire Hill in Mid Sussex, more than 20 miles from where he lived.

In the video, Robertson said: ‘I have been told where his body might possibly be and I am willing to take you there, as far as I can remember’.

He then led police officers to Mr Manning’s body.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Mark Manning. Picture: Sussex Police

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.