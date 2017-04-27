Vandals cause damage at Shoreham Fort

Police are appealing for information after staff discovered damage at Shoreham Fort.

Staff found the damage on Wednesday, April 12.

An information board had been ripped off a wall and thrown over an 18 foot drop, a police spokesperson said.

Original brickwork and an air vent were also damaged, the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101 quoting serial 459 of 12/04.

