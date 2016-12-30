UPDATE: Three in custody after contraband seized in Worthing

A 21-year-old, a 22-year-old and a 47-year-old have been arrested after police were called to reports of suspicious activity at a Worthing property today, a spokesperson said.

Police were called at around 11.25am today (Friday, December 30) to an address in Wordsworth Road, the spokesperson said.

Officers seized a quantity of what is believed to be a class A drug as well as around £700 cash, said the spokesperson.

Two imitation firearms were also found at the scene, the spokesperson said.

A 21-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply, possessing a firearm without a certificate and possessing criminal property, according to the spokesperson.

A 22-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply and possession of a firearm less than 30cm / 60cm in length, the spokesperson said.

A 47-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply, said the spokesperson.

All three men currently remain in police custody, according to the spokesperson.

