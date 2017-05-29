Search
UPDATE: Terror arrest in Shoreham as Manchester attack probe continues

Police remain at the scene this morning. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in Shoreham on suspicion of terror offences.

Early this morning officers investigating the Manchester attacks arrested the man on suspicion of offences contrary to the Terror Act.