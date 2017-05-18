UPDATE: Police chase ends with man’s arrest at railway station

A man has been arrested at a busy railway station following a dramatic police chase.

Sussex Police said: “Shortly after 10.30am on Thursday (18 May) a man ran from police in Orme Road, Worthing. During the chase the man crossed railway tracks near to Worthing train station but officers caught up with him around 15 minutes later.

“A 21-year-old man from London has been arrested on suspicion of theft from a person, trespassing on a railway line and possession of drugs. He remains in custody as of Thursday afternoon.”

British Transport Police said they were called to Worthing railway station at just after 11am this morning following reports of a trespassing incident.