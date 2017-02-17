UPDATE: Four bailed over razor attack

Three women and teenaged girl have been bailed as police continue to investigate an incident in which a woman was slashed with a razor blade.

The woman, believed to be homeless, suffered serious injuries in the assault.

Read the original story here.

A 21-year-old Worthing woman arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, common assault and violent disorder has been released on bail until Friday, March 31, police say.

A 20-year-old Worthing woman arrested on suspicion of similar offences has been bailed until Tuesday, March 28 pending further enquiries.

A 19-year-old woman from Lancing and a 17-year-old girl from Worthing, both arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, have also been bailed until Tuesday, March 28, police say.

Anyone who saw the 6.45pm incident or who may have other relevant information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, quoting serial 1013 of 15/02.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org)

Or they can report details online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or phone 101.

