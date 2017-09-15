UPDATE: Armed police search for man with knife

Armed police officers took part in a search for a man with a knife in Worthing this morning.

Police were called at 11.25am today after two men were seen arguing in Montague Street.

One of them was reported to have a knife.

However by the time unarmed local officers arrived at the scene both men had disappeared.

They were later joined by armed officers as they searched for the men.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “There were some firearms officers on routine patrol in the general area and they helped in the search because they happened to be nearby, and not because they are firearms officers.

“Enquiries will continue to trace the man supposed to have the knife.”

Police confirmed no shots were fired and nobody is thought to have been injured.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact police by calling 101.