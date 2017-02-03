‘Unprovoked’ attack on man at Worthing nightclub

A 22-year-old Rustington man was assaulted in an ‘unprovoked attack’ at a Worthing nightclub, a police spokesperson has said.

The 22-year-old was stood by the bar in the One Club, Chatsworth Road when he was punched in the head from behind at around 2.30am on Saturday, December 17, a police spokesperson said.

He was taken to hospital and treated for a number of injuries, including a nasal bone fracture and cut to his forehead, said the spokesperson.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the assault.

PC Stuart Hendey said: “This was an unprovoked attack and we would like to speak to anyone who may have any information.

“If the man in the picture is you, or you perhaps recognise him, then please get in touch as we believe he may be able to help with our investigation.”

If you can help please email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively you can report online (https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/) or call 101.

