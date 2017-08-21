Uncle Sam’s staff threatened by knife-wielding man

Police are seeking witnesses after a member of staff at an Uncle Sam’s restaurant was threatened with a knife.

At 10.30pm on Thursday, August 10, a man went into the burger bar in Broadwater Road, Worthing, and threatened a worker with a knife and demanded money, police said.

However the staff member shouted for help and the man made off without taking anything.

Nobody was injured, police said.

The suspect was described by police as white, in his late thirties, six feet tall, with black greasy hair. He was wearing scruffy, well-worn clothes and had a scarf covering his lower face.

Detective Constable Beccy Hopkins said; “If you saw what happened or if you think you know who this man may be, please contact us online or call 101, quoting serial 1550 of 10/08.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”