Two men attacked and robbed in alleyway

Police are appealing for witnesses to a robbery in Littlehampton, where two men were attacked as they took a short cut walk through an alleyway.

The two men, aged 25 and 30 were attacked in the alleyway between Terminus Road and River Road on Friday, September 9, at around 9.20pm.

The 25-year-old sustained facial cuts and bruises and had personal items stolen from him, police said.

The suspect is described as a 5ft 8in to 5ft 10in white man, aged between 25 and 30, of athletic build and short cropped brown hair.

He was wearing a grey t-shirt and grey and blue adidas trainers.

Anyone who saw what happened or has information, please email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting serial 1563 of 09/09.

Alternatively please call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

