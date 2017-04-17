Two men assaulted in unprovoked Worthing attack

Police are appealing for witnesses after an ‘aggressive and shouting’ man assaulted two other men in Worthing on Saturday night.

A 52-year-old man from Kent was assaulted in an unprovoked attack outside a kebab shop in Brighton Road at around 11.30pm on Saturday (April, 15), a spokesperson said.

He was knocked to the ground and suffered a broken nose, according to the spokesperson.

Two members of the public went to help the injured man and the suspect ran off along Brighton Road, the spokesperson said.

One of the members of the public, a 48-year-old Worthing man, chased the suspect, however when they approached Madeira Avenue, the suspect turned on him and assaulted him by punching him to the floor and then kicking him several times, the spokesperson said.

This second victim sustained numerous facial fractures and was taken to hospital.

Detective Constable Mandy Taylor said: “We have spoken to several witnesses and are appealing for more people who might be able to help.

“We are particularly interested in speaking to an ex-doorman who we believe was out that night and possibly witnessed the attack.”

The suspect is described as white, 5’ 8” to 5’ 10”, between 25 and 30-years-old, with short brown hair and wearing a dark coloured top, Detective Taylor continued.

He was ‘very aggressive and shouting’, she said.

“Did you see or hear anything which could help with our investigation?”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/quoting serial 1418 of 15/04. Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

