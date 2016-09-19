Suspected gunman train mystery explained

Sussex Police has explained what happened at Goring railway station following reports of an armed man on a train which was causing delays.

Passengers took to Twitter this morning to express their concern after reports of a man possessing a gun on a train near Worthing.

But Sussex Police said its officers were actually looking for a suspect who was thought to have been on a train at Goring station.

A statement by Sussex Police said: “Police were carrying out inquiries in relation to a suspect who was believed to have a got on a train at Goring on Monday (19 September) at 9.40am.

“Officers checked the platform and looked through the windows of the train while it was stationary at Goring railway station. There was no sighting of him and the train moved on.”

When approached by the Herald, Sussex Transport Police confirmed it was not a firearms incident, rather that it was a Sussex Police operation for a suspect involved in a historical firearms incident.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.