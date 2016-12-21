Stolen £3,000 watch could be sold as Christmas present

A distinctive £3,000 wristwatch, stolen during a Findon burglary, could be sold as a Christmas present, police have said.

Police are advising people to check that jewellery sellers are ‘above board’ amid fears items stolen from Covent Gardens may be sold on.

The distinctive H Stern Relogio de Pulso dodecagon watch, in dark blue toned stainless steel, with gold Roman numerals around its 12 sided exterior, was stolen during the burglary which occurred between Tuesday, November 15 and Sunday, November 18, said police.

The watch, worth nearly £3000 new, was among a number of items of jewellery taken while the owners of the house were away, police said.

PC Jamie Carruthers, of the West Sussex Priority Crime Team, said: “This is a very distinctive watch and we wonder if it might have been offered for sale as a Christmas present.

“If you recognise it or have any other information about items stolen in this burglary, please email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 905 of 18/11.

“If you were in the area around the time of the burglary and saw anyone acting suspiciously, please let us know.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

