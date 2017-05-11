Still nobody charged for razor attack

Police have yet to charge anyone following a savage razor attack on a homeless woman in February.

The woman suffered serious injuries when she was slashed with a razor near the Guildboure Centre on February 15.

Five women, including three teenagers, were arrested following the attack.

However Sussex Police confirmed today that none have yet been charged.

Two women, aged 21 and 20, both from Worthing, who were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, violent disorder and common assault, have been released under investigation, police confirmed.

A 16-year-old girl from Pulborough, arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and violent disorder, has been released under investigation.

An 18-year-old woman (who was 17 at the time of the offence) from Worthing, arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, has also been released under investigation.

A 19-year-old woman from Lancing, arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, was released without charge.