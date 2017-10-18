Steyning woman charged with drink-driving after A27 collision

A Steyning woman has been charged with drink-driving, after her car was involved in a collision which temporarily closed the A27 in Shoreham on Sunday, police said.

Yasmine Sanane, 20, of Penlands Vale, Steyning, will appear at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, October 31, charged with drink-driving, police confirmed.

Her Ford Ka collided with another car on the A27 travelling west towards Lancing at 11.50pm on Sunday (October 15), police said.

Neither driver was injured in the collision, according to police.