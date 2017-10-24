Spate of attempted vehicle break-ins reported in Southwick

Police were called to reports of people attempting to break-in to cars in Southwick in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, October 24).

Officers were called to The Crescent in Southwick at around 4am.

A police spokesman said: “Three boys, one of whom was wearing a grey hooded top, were reportedly trying the handles on a number of vehicles.

“Nothing has been reported as stolen.”

Police advise anyone who noticed any suspicious behaviour to report it online or call 101 quoting reference 141 24/10.