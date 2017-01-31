Sompting shop cordoned off after blood found on cashpoint

Police are appealing for witnesses after blood was found on the cashpoint and pavement outside a Sompting shop.

Officers arrived at the Co-Op store in Test Road after being alerted by a member of the public at around 7.15am this morning (Tuesday, January 31), police said.

Detective Sergeant Alex Lowe said: “We have cordoned off the area while our investigation continues.

“We have already carried out house to house enquiries and have undertaken an extensive search of the immediate area.

“At this stage we are still trying to establish how the blood got there.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or who may have knowledge of what occurred.”

Any witnesses, call 101 quoting reference 162 of 31/01 or email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk

Reports can be made online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.