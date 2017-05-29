Search
‘Shoreham must be vigilant and stick together’

Police have searched the arrested man's home. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Shoreham residents need to be vigilant and trust each other – that is the message from community leaders in the wake of this morning’s terror arrest.

A 23-year-old man was arrested early this morning by counter terrorism officers.