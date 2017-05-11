Shoreham man robbed after night out in Brighton

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Brighton during the early hours of Friday (May 5).

The victim, a 24-year-old man from Shoreham, was walking home along Duke Street after an evening at the pub, when he was approached by three men between midnight and 1am.

Police said the men asked the victim for directions but then stole around £40 from his wallet.

The first suspect is described as a black man, 6ft, aged in his 20s and with a short patchy beard. He was wearing a cap with the peak facing forwards and dark coloured clothing, police said. He was in the company of another black man and a white man, according to officers.

DC Thomas Duffy said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or who may have been in the Duke Street area at the time the offence took place and saw men matching the description.”

Anyone with information should report online or call Sussex Police on 101 with the reference 34 of 05/05.