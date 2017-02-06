Shoreham man accused of stirring up religious hatred

A Shoreham man has been charged with allegedly posting offensive posts on Facebook, a police spokesperson has said.

Nigel Pelham, 40, unemployed of Freehold Street, Shoreham has been charged with eight offences of publishing threatening written material intending to stir up religious hatred on dates between February 24, 2015 and November 16, 2015, the spokesperson confirmed.

Pelham was arrested on March 30, 2016 after reports were made to police on March 21, said the spokesperson.

He is due to appear at Worthing Magistrates’ Court at 10am tomorrow (Tuesday, February 7).

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.