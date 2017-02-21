Several thousand pounds worth of jewellery stolen from Southwick home

Police are appealing for witnesses after burglars stole several thousand pounds worth of jewellery from a property in Southwick.

Burglars entered the house in Glebe Close through an open first floor window sometime between 11.30am and 6.15pm on Friday, February 10, a police spokesperson said.

Several thousand pounds worth of jewellery including rings, earrings and bangles, was stolen, according to the spokesperson.

Investigator Tom Carpenter said; “Although the house is in a cul-de-sac, a busy footpath runs through the street, linking Southwick Recreation Ground and Southwick High Street.

“If you were in the area at the time and noticed anything out of place please contact us via 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 1117 of 10/02.”

You can also report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/or call 101.

He added that anyone who would like to help tackle crime locally in their area should visit Neighbourhood Watch: Sussex at www.sussexnwfed.org.uk.

