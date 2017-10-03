Search
Second man locked up following probe into linked robberies

Liam Newman (left) and Damien Gilbert carried out two gunpoint robberies last year. Picture: Sussex Police
A second man has been jailed following a police investigation into ten linked robberies in summer 2016.

Damien Gilbert, 24, held up a Worthing betting shop with a black handgun while ‘mastermind’ Liam Newman waited outside, police say.