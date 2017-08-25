Police trace man who exposed himself to young woman in Shoreham

Police are trying to identify a man suspected of exposing himself to a young woman and then grabbing her on a beach at Shoreham.

Officers are also trying to trace a kayaker who left the scene in a white van, but chased the suspect after the incident on Tuesday (June 13).

Police have released an image of the suspect on the beach alongside Basin Road South, which is also known as Shoreham Harbour Beach, close to the power station.

Detective Constable Vicky Stenning said: “This was a frightening experience for the woman, who is vulnerable and now too scared to go back to the beach.

“The severity of the incident was not known at the time when it was first reported, but we now know that in addition to exposing himself to her, he also grabbed her as she tried to pass him to leave the beach.

“He ran off as he was chased by a white man who had been kayaking at the scene and later left with his kayak on top of a white van.

“We would very much like to speak to him as a witness.

“It is thought that the suspect drove off in silver Renault Clio.”

Anyone who recognises the man, report online or call 101 quoting serial 989 of 13/06.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”